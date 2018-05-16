Police allowed to hold suspected leader of Mt Elgon killer gang for 10 days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A court has allowed police to detain the suspected gang leader behind the wave of killings and robberies in Mt Elgon.

Timothy Kiptanui Kitai on whose head a bounty of Sh1 million was placed in March surrendered to the police Tuesday and will remain in custody for 10 days to allow police conclude their investigations.

The gang is responsible for killing more 40 people early this year during a renewed wave of attacks.

The area has been calm since Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi imposed a 90-day 6pm to 6am curfew in Cheptais Sub-County, where the gang used to operate freely, according to locals.

The area, though highly productive with vast pieces of land, suffers from poverty.

Illiteracy levels are also high according to area authorities.

Testimonies of how the gang has been raping women, young girls and at even forcing sons to have sexual intercourse with their mothers were shared during a March 6 visit by Matiangi and other senior government officials.

