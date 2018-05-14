One of 5 suspects accused of attacking Muriuki surrenders to police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – One of the five suspects accused of attacking Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) Chairman Timothy Muriuki has surrendered to detectives.

Nairobi CID boss Nicholas Kamwende told Capital FM News that Brian Owino surrendered in the company of ODM Secretary-General and lawyer Edwin Sifuna, after two weeks of playing hide and seek with police.

“He is here with his lawyer,” the CID boss said.

The five had earlier gone to court seeking anticipatory orders, but their request was rejected.

They had cited security concerns among other things.

Police had placed a Sh500,000 bounty for Owino and four others after they went missing following the daylight attack on Muriuki.

They are wanted for assault and robbery with violence charges.

The dramatic incident happened before Muriuki barely read two sentences from his detailed statement, which ironically was pro-Governor Mike Sonko, urging his detractors to keep off and allow him to work.

The goons physically assaulted Muriuki who all the time was desperately looking for a safe exit.

READ: Dramatic interruption to business association’s presser on the state of Nairobi

The goons later attempted to access another city hotel where members of Bunge la Wananchi were issuing a statement, castigating Sonko for continued deteriorating state of the largest city in East Africa, and a continental hub.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

“Between 50-60 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product is generated in Nairobi and that is why we wanted to call for unity to build an enabling environment,” Muriuki said.

The city is currently grappling with the poor state of roads, crater likes potholes right inside the CBD, garbage, an archaic drainage system usually overwhelmed by light rains and so on.