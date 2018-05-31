NYS suspects have until Thursday to present themselves to police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – More than 30 suspects linked to the Sh468 million phase one probe of graft at the National Youth Service (NYS) have until 2 PM Thursday to present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The order was issued by a Magistrate’s court on Tuesday when 24 of their co-accused were charged over the loss of funds at the youth department.

Public Service and Youth Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among the accused persons now in Remand prison awaiting for their bail application ruling.

Following over 10 hours in court, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti set Tuesday as the date for the ruling, with the pre-trial conference set to commence the following day.

During the bail application, the prosecution had claimed that if the accused are released on bail they’re likely to interfere with witnesses, allegations the defence strongly refuted.

They further argued that the evidence gathered so far is sufficient to secure conviction against all the accused persons and hence there is a likelihood of them absconding if released on bail.

All the NYS suspects including Omollo and Ndubai had earlier denied charges of conspiring to defraud the body.

Also wanted are the directors of companies listed as having received money fraudulently from NYS.