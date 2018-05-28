NYS suspects to spend night in custody pending court appearance

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Nineteen suspects arrested over the Sh9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal will spend the night in custody Monday as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) finalises investigations into the matter.

The suspects who include Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo who surrendered Monday, NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and other senior officials are due in court on Tuesday where they will face charges over the mega scandal that has shocked the nation, coming hot on the heels of the previous scandal at the institution.

Omollo, who stepped down recently to pave way for investigations, arrived at the DCI Headquarters accompanied by three lawyers and her husband.

Others in police custody include Assistant Director General Sam Michuki and top finance and procurement officials whose houses were raided at dawn.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already approved charges against all the suspects named in the 10 files sent to him at the weekend, and is expecting more.

Omollo on Friday refuted claims that the monies were lost even as police said they had unearthed mystery payments to dubious suppliers.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Omollo shocked MPs when she stated that the institution had been cleared of any wrong-doing in a report submitted during the period under review.

The PS had a hard time convincing the MPs’ committee that all is well at NYS which has been under sharp focus with mega scandals since 2016.