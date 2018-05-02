Nyeri County Assembly approves nomination of Karugu as Deputy Governor

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, May 2 – Nyeri County Assembly has approved Caroline Karugu for appointment by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga to the office of Deputy Governor despite objection from some members.

This is after a report by the Public Appointments Committee was tabled in the chambers on Wednesday morning session by Majority Leader James Kanyugo who also gave a notice of motion for the approval of the deputy governor nominee.

Delivering the approval, Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia noted that this is the first time in the country a session of this kind is being conducted by the County Assembly in regard to vacancy in the seat of a deputy governor.

He also said that this will guide other counties in case a similar incident occurs.

Moving the motion, Majority leader James Kanyugo described the nominee as a highly qualified person who would make a competent deputy governor.

He also urged the youth and women to rally support for “one of their own.”

“This is a historic moment that will set the pace for other counties who have suffered the same fate like Nairobi,” he noted.

Seconding the motion, Aguthi Gaaki ward MCA Stanley Wakibia stated: “We are celebrating the girl child in this county and there is no other way we can do it better than giving Karugu a chance to serve the county,” he noted.

Supporting the motion, Kiganjo Mathari ward MCA Muthoni Kuruga submitted that Karugu who hails from her ward will change the lives of Nyeri people at the grassroot level due to her vast understanding of Nyeri county claiming she’s already proven herself by “assisting Nyeri residents be connected to power.”

However, division was seen as Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki sought clarification from the Speaker on how the deputy governor nominee assisted residents to be connected to electricity yet she has never worked with Kenya Power.

The credibility of Karugu’s academic qualifications were also questioned by Kirimukuyu ward MCA Muriithi Ndagita and Samuel Kariuki who said that the name of Caroline Karugu misses in the graduation list of Daystar University.

Opposing the motion, Mukurwe-ini West MCA Atanasio Wakabaire said that the assembly would do injustice to “Nyerians” by approving Karugu’s nomination as she had lost touch with the “people on the ground” as most of her working time had been spent outside the county.

Karatina Ward MCA Watson Weru was forced to withdraw a statement and apologise to the Assembly when he alleged that some members who were in support of the motion hand received the infamous ‘brown envelope’ from the nominee.

In support of the motion, nominated MCA Beth Nyawira told the house that the Nyeri Assembly has some representatives who are against women’s leadership as many women had lost various committee leadership positions on account of their gender.

She also said that leadership does not relate to where one was working before noting that Nyeri born Lucy Gichuhi is a senator in Australia and her representation is not judged by her Kenyan nationality.

She holds a Bachelors of Commerce Degree with a double Major in Business Administration and Marketing; a Master’s degree in Business Administration and is in the final leg of her Doctoral studies in Finance.

Caroline is a member of the Marketing Society of Kenya and the Public Relations Society of Kenya.

She has also worked at Jabali Microserve Limited which is a subsidiary of Jitegemee Trust, Britam Holdings among others.

The seat of deputy governor fell vacant after the demise of third governor of Nyeri, Wahome Gakuru who died in a tragic road accident on November 7, 2017 and his deputy Mutahi Kahiga assumed office as per the Constitution.

Born in 1978, Karugu will become the first female and third deputy governor of Nyeri.