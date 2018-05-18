Ndubai, PS Omollo step aside to allow probe into NYS billions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Service and Youth, Lillian Omollo, and National Youth Service (NYS) Director-General Richard Ndubai are stepping aside for three months to pave way for a probe into irregular payment of Sh9 billion for services delivered to the youth agency.

According to a statement from State House, the two have written to President Uhuru Kenyatta offering to step aside.

“The two officers directly responsible for the functions of the NYS in the period being investigated are the Principal Secretary responsible for NYS and Director-General,” the statement read.

“This afternoon, the President accepted the offer by the two officers to step aside for a period of three months to allow investigating agencies to complete their work,” the statement released on Friday read.

President Kenyatta said he was hopeful that those found culpable of misappropriating public funds will be brought to book.

He exuded confidence in the investigative agencies probing the transactions at the NYS saying swift prosecutions should follow to ensure any public official involved in wrongdoing is punished.

“The President also expects any public official directly implicated in the investigations to uphold the code of integrity and ethics to which they are committed and to act accordingly,” State House announced.

Friday’s announcement coming four months after the swearing-in of President Kenyatta’s second term Cabinet has was seen as a bold move by his administration to purge corruption which remains a key challenge in government.

Speaking at the swearing-in of Cabinet Secretaries on February 16, President Kenyatta warned that his administration will not tolerate graft.

“High office is not a platform, and I repeat, it is not a platform for self-actualization and pandering to ego, it is a rare calling, a precious honour bestowed on so very few,” he said at the time.

“It is a call to service with honour and integrity; to servant leadership, to sacrifice, to collective accountability and responsibility; and above all it is about selflessness in order to guarantee growth and prosperity,” he declared while warning it will be business unusual.

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs has since indicated that payments of all pending bills have been suspended to cushion against loss of public funds in shadowy payments.

Cabinet Secretary, Prof Margaret Kobia, on Thursday told the National Assembly Labour and Social Welfare Committee that investigators were putting together evidence to unearth the reported incidences of corruption.