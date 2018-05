Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Nairobi’s most wanted criminal Shimoli Jnr has been shot dead by police in Jericho.

Buru Buru DCI boss Jeremiah Ikiao says Shimoli Jnr has been terrorising sportsmen and fans at Camp Toyoyo stadium area, mostly after games.

His father Edward Maina, also a notorious city gangster was killed by police in 2007 along Kangundo road.

Police are pursuing other suspects believed to be members of his gang.

“He was part of a gang that targeted people after games…” he said.