Nairobi residents wait to hear if Miguna will board Sonko’s bus

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Nairobi residents are eagerly waiting to hear Miguna Miguna’s reaction after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko nominated him to be his deputy, in what has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Miguna, who is known to fire back salvos on anything and everything touching on him has not responded through social media which is his main mode of communication from Toronto, Canada where he is based.

The announcement was made Wednesday night, hours after Miguna cancelled his trip to the country after the government declined to grant him unconditional entry or issue him with a Kenyan passport as ordered by the High Court.

Opinion is divided amongst Kenyans over whether Sonko was indeed serious in nominating an individual declared persona non-grata by the Immigration Department after two deportations.

“I really don’t know. I am just surprised. He is out, he contested and has not been a part of Sonko’s administration all along. For him to just choose him from no point of view is absurd. With the character of Miguna, why him?” one Kenyan stated.

“Let us give him a chance. Everyone should be given a chance. I think it is okay for Miguna to be the Nairobi Deputy Governor. What is wrong with that, he is still a Kenyan,” another said.

The deputy’s post in Nairobi County fell vacant following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe on January 12, citing frustrations after failing to earn trust of his boss in the management of county affairs.