Nairobi MCAs reject Sonko’s nomination of Miguna for deputy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have vowed to reject the nomination of Miguna Miguna as deputy governor once his name is tabled in the House for approval.

Led by the Majority Leader Abdi Guyo the MCAs on Thursday said Miguna Miguna is not a member of Jubilee Party where Governor Mike Sonko belongs and therefore he cannot deputize him before being cleared by the party.

“I can assure you the nominee’s name wouldn’t see the light of the day and you can take that to the bank, we cannot have a deputy governor who doesn’t belong to Jubilee party,” said Guyo.

Guyo said Miguna has not regained his citizenship adding that his nomination flouts the party’s laws.

Throwing weight behind the subject, Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi said Miguna Miguna must settle his citizenship row before being vetted for the position of Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

She observed that this is in line with one of the requirements for those wishing to take up political posts in the country.

“You know there are procedures also when you are vying as a member and this is a political position and so you have to go through the same vetting of a political position,” said Elachi.

Miguna’s nomination was announcement was made on Wednesday, hours after the self-styled general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) cancelled his trip to the country after the government declined to grant him unconditional entry or issue him with a Kenyan passport as ordered by the High Court.

The Wednesday surprise move sparked mixed reactions, from Kenyans on social media, with many even doubting the nomination.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja through his Twitter handle also dismissed Miguna’s nomination.

“Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi. Take that to the bank,” he tweeted.

The deputy’s post in Nairobi County fell vacant following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe on January 12, citing frustrations over failing to earn the trust of his boss in the management of county affairs.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is known to fire back salvos, on anything and everything touching on him has not responded through social media, which is his main mode of communication from Toronto, Canada where he is based.