Nairobi Jubilee MCAs slam Murathe’s call to impeach Sonko

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Jubilee MCAs have dismissed Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe’s call to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, the MCAs on Friday asked the National Government to stop interfering with county affairs which they say has affected greatly affected service delivery.

“Governor Sonko has a contract of five years to deliver his manifesto and he can’t do that within eight months. As a House we have no reason to impeach the Governor Nairobi; residents will judge him after five years,” he said.

Throwing weight behind Sonko, Majority Whip Chege Mwaura said “there is no intention; no motivation or any plan whatsoever to impeach the governor.”

The Jubilee Vice Chairman on Thursday stated that Sonko had failed the party’s manifesto to deliver services to the people hence the plans to impeach him.

Guyo however said they still oppose the nomination of Miguna Miguna as Sonko’s deputy but had no intention of impeaching the governor.

He said they are opposed to Miguna’s nomination because he is not a Jubilee Party member and he also hasn’t regained his citizenship.

The MCAs further said Sonko should be given time to work instead of engaging in politics.

They have also accused some individuals in the national government of frustrating Sonko.

Nairobi County has been on the spot for having deplorable roads, overflowing sewage, shortage of water and lack of medicines in the county health facilities among other issues.

This has attracted the governor’s critics who have branded him a failure.