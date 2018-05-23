Nairobi County to recarpet all streets within CBD

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – All the streets and lanes within the Central Business District which have been in a deplorable condition for a while are now set to be fully recarpeted after the rains are over.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Mohammed Dagane said already funds have been allocated for the job and asked city residents to exercise patience as we wait for the rains to stop.

“There was no much maintenance done for the last 20 years… we have a joint working program with the National Government which will see all these roads recarpeted beginning with the CBD,” he said.

Dagane said recarpeting will not be limited to the CBD, but will also be done in Eastlands roads such as Enterprise, Mogadishu, Juja and Lunga Lunga among others.

He further said that about 44 roads that had stalled during the previous government have been revived after paying contractors.

According to Dagane, a total of Sh600 million has been paid to the contractors in the last three months for construction of stalled roads.

There has been a public outcry following the deplorable conditions of roads in the county which have since worsened due to the ongoing rains.

The County Government, roads agencies KURA, KeNHA and KERRA have been citing the ongoing rains as reason for the delays in road maintenance.