Nairobi County Assembly rejects nomination of Finance Chief Officer

, NAIROBI,Kenya,May 4 – Nairobi County Assembly has rejected the nomination of Mary Maina as Finance Chief Officer citing her inexperience.

This follows a damning report by the Finance, Budget and Appropriation committee that found her unsuitable for appointment into the position.

“This is a very sensitive docket which requires a lot of experience ,we therefore ask the house to disapprove this nominee on grounds that’s she is inexperienced ,” read part of the report.

The Chairman for the Committee Robert Mbatia urged the Governor to nominate someone else qualified and up to the task.

During the vetting process last month,Maina admitted that she had no vast experience in the accounts department but promised to learn in the process.

“As much as I do not have the experience, I will follow the laid down rules to enable me perform. I plan to immerse myself into the job and learn in the process,” said Maina at the time.

The Committee questioned the nominee how she will be able to preside City Hall’s budget which runs into billions of shillings despite having only handled a budget of Sh 1 million.

Further the report revealed that Maina had only two years experience in accounting and she supervises only three clerical officers at her current place of employment.

But the Market Financial Intelligence staff at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) was open with the vetting panel telling the MCAs that although she has not had enough experience, she was at grips with the enormity of the task ahead of her and would learn the basics of the job while at it.

She was at times at pains to explain basic financial and accounting terms such as trial balance; was not aware the debt the county has and even the financial statement of her employer.