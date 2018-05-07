Mwiki PSV operators ground vehicles over Sh20 fare hike beating

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – More than 600 workers of Mwiki Sacco limited (MSL) on Monday downed their tools to protest what they term as harassment by officials.

The agitated workers, mostly drivers and their touts, say they have for long persevered beating and other forms of harassment from the Sacco’s supervisors.

This is after their counterpart succumbed to injuries inflicted on him by some officials for increasing bus fare by Sh20 to a hundred shillings.

“There was huge (sic) traffic when our colleague did that… he only wanted to cover for the time to be lost and fuel,” David Ndung’u, their representative told Capital FM News on Monday.

The top officials of the SACCO do not respect their input any time they have challenges, he said.

“We have suffered for long but we did not know that this will end by losing one of our own,” he said.

MSL has over 300 vehicles plying along Mwiki-Nairobi route, with Monday’s strike almost paralysing transport for the populous city suburb.

Police are probing the incident but the complainants are convinced nothing will come of it since, “they have been compromised.”

Those accused of attacking the tout, they say, were arrested and later released.

“Why were they not taken to court?” they wondered.