MPs seek public views on moving poll date from August to December

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on Wednesday began public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bills seeking to establish the two-thirds gender rule and move the election date from August from December.

The committee has divided itself into sub-committees which will conduct simultaneous sittings in Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru Wednesday.

Another team will camp in Machakos, Kakamega and Nyeri on Thursday.

The third team will be in Mombasa, Eldoret and Isiolo on Friday.

The committee will finalize its public hearings next Monday with sittings in Wajir and Lodwar.