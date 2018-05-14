MP Obiri, bodyguard freed on bond after denying charges

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, May 14 – Bobasi MP innocent Obiri and his bodyguard guard have been released on a bond of Sh100,000 each with a similar surety after denying charges in court.

The two who were arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts were charged with malicious damage to property, incitement and causing a disturbance.

Obiri is accused of entering County 45 Investment Limited’s quarry on May 6 and blocking the entrance with his vehicle, thus creating a disturbance.

His bodyguard is accused of assault at the same quarry.

Mention was set for May 25 and hearing starts on June 29 this year.

The MP and his bodyguard spent the night in police custody.