MP Mbugua, 2 others due in court over Muriuki’s attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker Simon Mbugua and two others are Wednesday morning due in court over the assault of Nairobi Central Business District Association Chairman Timothy Muriuki.

Central Police Station Boss Robinson Thuku told Capital FM News that the three are already within the precincts of the Milimani Law Courts.

“We are making progress in our search for other culprits,” he said.

MP Mbugua is being accused of masterminding the attack.

Police have since placed a Sh500,000 bounty on three others, seen leading the onslaught against Muriuki in the full glare of cameras.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development and not to fight Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

Security has been beefed up at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of charges against the suspects as police seek to continue holding them.