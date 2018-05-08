MoH to vaccinate 800,000 children against polio in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,May 8 – Ministry of Health is targeting to vaccinate 800,000 children aged 5 yrs and below against polio in Nairobi County this week.

This follows the detection of polio virus within the sewerage system in Nairobi hence posing a risk of infection to children.

The virus was detected by the environmental surveillance team during this year’s routine surveillance.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko on Tuesday said that the exercise will run from Wednesday to Sunday asking parents to make available their children for vaccination.

“Early detection of the polio virus is a proof of the reliability and sensitivity of the country’s disease surveillance system to uncover disease causing agents before they cause harm to Kenyans,” He said.

So far no case of infection has been reported, however the Ministry has vowed to remain vigilant to ensure that children remain polio free.

Ministry of Health in conjunction with UNICEF have assured their commitment in explaining to caregivers why it is important to have their children vaccinated against polio.

The ministry has also beefed up border disease surveillance.All children below the age of five entering the Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps will be screened and vaccinated.

Polio attacks the central nervous system and causes children to be permanently paralysed.In some cases paralytic polio kills.