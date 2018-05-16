Miguna ‘not boarding’ flight to Kenya for now

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The much-awaited arrival of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna Wednesday afternoon has aborted.

This is after Miguna cancelled his flight to Nairobi after the government declined to guarantee him unconditional re-entry to the country, as directed by court.

In a statement posted on social media, Miguna has asked his lawyers to notify the court of what he terms as continued wilful contempt of its orders.

“In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued wilful contempt of its orders,” it reads.

“I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure; I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date.”

He now says the court must first give further directions.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission had asked the government to issue the besieged lawyer with a genuine Kenyan passport as per several court orders issued in his favour, but Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa insisted he has to apply for one.

“Without any prejudice, we reiterate that Miguna has to regain his Kenyan citizenship before being issued with a Kenyan passport,” he wrote in response to a KNCHR letter dated May 5.

The previous time, Miguna refused to use his Canadian passport and insisted on be granted entry since he is a citizen of Kenya by birth.

The immigration officers had earlier perforated his passport rendering it useless saying it was illegally acquired.

The renewed efforts to have Miguna return to the country followed a recent ruling in the Court of Appeal where the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, and PS Kihalangwa had moved to challenge Justice George Odunga’s verdict on March 29 finding them to have acted in contempt of multiple court orders requiring them to produce Miguna in court.

Ahead of his arrival, Miguna had asked his supporters to agitate for his rights.