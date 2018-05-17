Miguna claims ignorance of Sonko’s intent to make him deputy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Even before the political dust settles following Miguna Miguna’s nomination as Deputy Governor of Nairobi County, the lawyer has now dismissed the reports.

The Lawyer says he has not spoken to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko or even met him since their gubernatorial debate, held before last year’s August 8 General Election.

In a message posted on his twitter handle, the self-styled National Resistance Movement General described the news that spread across the country like wildfire, as “malicious and cheap propaganda.”

“Mr. @MikeSonko and I have not spoken, met or communicated since our gubernatorial debate in July 2017. I will not comment on malicious information, material or cheap propaganda circulating in the social media. Thank you,” it reads.

This comes barely a few hours after Governor Sonko nominated the firebrand lawyer, who is currently out of the country, and trying to secure unconditional entry to Kenya.

“I hereby forward my nominee, lawyer Miguna Miguna to undergo full vetting process and approval by the County Assembly for the position of Deputy Governor,” Sonko said in his letter to Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

He defended Miguna, saying, “he meets all the requirements provided for in the constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Elections Act and the County Government Act.”

The news has stirred mixed reaction across the political divide with some leaders like Senator Johnson Sakaja outrightly expressing his opposition to it, sentiments shared by Jubilee Nairobi Members of County Assembly.

“Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi. Take that to the bank,” the legislator said, in a message posted on his twitter handle.

A section of Kenyans on social media have lobbied the lawyer to accept the offer saying only he can deal with cartels, said to be stalling the governor’s efforts to change Nairobi.

But while treating news of his nomination dismissively, Miguna did not out rightly turn down the job offer.

In previous posts, Miguna has been scathing in his criticism of Sonko but in responding to his job offer he took on what some described as a “civilized” tone.

“I’m always civil. The problem is that ignorant or morally contaminated people like you have their minds remotely-controlled from elsewhere. It’s truth, facts and logic that you fear but which I will never stop using,” he fired back on Twitter.

The deputy’s post in Nairobi County fell vacant following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe on January 12, citing frustrations after failing to earn the trust of his boss in the management of the county affairs.

In recent weeks, activists and County Assembly Members allied to the Opposition have been exerting pressure on Sonko to nominate a deputy.