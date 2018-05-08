Matiangi renews commitment to cut officers assigned to VIPs by half

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The government is set to scale down the level of VIP’s protection by 50 per cent, in two months’ time.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says “officers will be deployed to protect life and property of ordinary citizens.”

This, however, is not the first time such a declaration has been made with the previous ones not implemented.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta claims to have surpassed the United Nations recommended police to civilian ratio of 1:450 through aggressive recruitment into the service, but crime remains relatively high.

According to a service report released two years ago, one in every seven officers is assigned to protect the elite.

The situation becomes wanting during campaign season and elections when prison and forestry officers are called on to fill the gap.