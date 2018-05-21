Matiangi lauds exiting IPOA team for job well done

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has lauded the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) for a job well done and stated that he will be at the fore front in implementing some of their recommendations.

Speaking while receiving the exit report by the Authority on Monday, Matiangi stated that he will also be seeking to have regular meetings to ensure that reports from the body are effectively dealt with.

He explained that this will increase accountability within the National Police Service and urged other state organs to embrace the initiative.

“I would like rather than waiting for two or three years to end, to have an annual meeting at which the Solicitor General, the DPP, the chairperson of the National Police Service, the Inspector General, we look at each other and respond to the statistics that are being talked about,” he said.

“If 700 cases have been given to us as the National Police Service, where are we with regard to the disposal of the cases. That is the accountability I would like to give as a minister,”

The body’s chairman Macharia Njeru stated that the biggest problem with the police is poor management which in turn affects the service delivery.

“So our conclusion has been this as we leave, that the biggest challenge within the National Police Service if I were to be candid is a management issue that needs to be dealt with. A majority of Police Commanders do not have management and leadership skills and that impacts negatively on the running of the Police Service,” he stated.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for his part said that oversight bodies like the IPOA must be given a chance to execute their mandate.

The DPP stressed that they play a critical role in ensuring authorities don’t abuse their offices.

He specifically noted that the authority has in past faced resistance but insists that it must be allowed to play their role, to ensure there’s no room for extra-judicial killings.

He committed to ensure all cases investigated by IPOA are expeditiously processed and those found culpable brought to book.

Its term ended Monday amid fears of delays in recruiting a new team.

The Authority came to office in 2011 after police killed hundreds of Kenyans during violence that followed the disputed elections in 2007.

it can investigate police on its own initiative or after receiving a complaint from the public, and it has the power to order any serving or retired officer to appear before it and to produce documents.

The delay in recruiting a new team could affect investigations of various cases they are handling.