Maternity services continue at Mbagathi Hospital despite wing closure

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Nairobi County Government says services at the Mbagathi Sub-county Hospital remain uninterrupted despite closure of the institution’s maternity wing which was declared unfit for occupation.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Health County Executive Hitan Majevdia stated that all expectant mothers have been moved to a different ward even as a report on the status of the wing is expected to be released on Thursday.

“Everyone including the patients, doctors and nurses have been moved to a different ward within the hospital and the services remain uninterrupted. We have our engineers doing and assessment and the report is expected to be released today,” he stated.

Majevdia further stated that all precautions will be taken to ensure that all patients, doctors and nurses work in a conducive environment.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses had called on its members to stay away from the Hospital’s maternity wing until their safety can be guaranteed.

The nurses’ also called for the sacking of Majevdia over the poor state of the facility.

The union’s General Secretary Seth Panyako condemned the Health CEC for endangering lives of people by failing to act on the recommendations of the engineer who declared the structure unfit for occupation.

He said that their call for the county to act on the building put up in 2014 fell on deaf ears, claiming that the electrical fault that caused power outage on Tuesday night was caused by the leakages in the cracks on the building.