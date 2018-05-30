Lusaka leads Senators to console Muturi after mother’s death

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Wednesday led a delegation of Senators in consoling National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi following the death of his mother, Virginia Ciarùnji Njoka last Sunday.

Lusaka noted that although he didn’t get the opportunity to meet Mama Virginia in person, he believed she was a pillar of strength to her family and a woman of great wisdom and diligence.

“Bwana Speaker, I didn’t know mama, but looking at the distinguished gentleman that you are and your great contribution to this country; she was definitely a great pillar who raised a solid family,” he said.

“May God give you and your family strength and fortitude during this time of unimaginable grief, as you mourn the loss of your precious mama.”

Speaker Muturi appreciated the delegation’s messages of encouragement, saying the “load feels lighter whenever friends like you visit to encourage us.”

The National Assembly Speaker shared fond memories of his mother growing up with his siblings.

He painted a picture of a disciplinarian who fiercely believed in the power of education.

Senators who accompanied the Speaker included Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Majority Whip Susan Kihika, Agnes Zani, Rose Nyamunga, Naomi Waqo and Enoch Wambua among others.