Lucky escape for Nakuru school pupils as latrine caves-in

, NAKURU, Kenya, May 2 – Two pupils of Kisulisuli Primary School are nursing injuries after a pit latrine caved-in on Monday morning.

There were fears that a fifth child could have been trapped in the debris with a team from Kenya Red Cross Society and the Nakuru fire brigade on working to clear the scene.

When they got done clearing the debris however, it was established that the fears were unfounded.

Of the six children confirmed to have been in the vicinity of the facility when it caved, four escaped without injury according to the Nakuru Fire Brigade team leader Nyabuto.

Nonetheless the school management conducted a head count to establish if all pupils are accounted for.

The incident took place shortly after 8am and the rescue team demolished the outhouse to enable them excavate and remove debris from the pit.

Poor workmanship has been blamed for the caving-in of the latrine with the porous nature of Nakuru soil at play too.

The contractor, it was adjudged, used weak metal and mesh wire to do the floor. The cement to sand ratio was also incorrect.

Rehema Noor who resides by the school told Capital FM News the latrine was very old as it has been in use for more than 20 years.

She added that it had a big crack on the floor.

The children had just left the morning parade and were taking a health break before going to class.