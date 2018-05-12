Light at the end of the tunnel as dons, employers gather round negotiating table

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The government is set to meet with university unions Saturday morning to table a counter-offer to their proposal for a Collective Bargaining Agreement in a move that is aimed at breaking the deadlock that has seen learning in public universities paralysed.

According to the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General Constantine Wasonga, the meeting appears promising as the government has shown a commitment to end the stalemate.

Vice chancellors had requested Sh6.8 billion from the Government to cover the first phase of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The total cost of the CBA was put at Sh38 billion but vice chancellors said their proposal would only cover 2017-2018, with the balance paid on an annual capitation increments basis.

The Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum officials made the revelation last month when they appeared before the National Assembly’s education committee.