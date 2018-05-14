Land, Education ministries give conflicting accounts on Ruaraka land saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The controversy surrounding the Ruaraka land saga escalated Monday after two government ministries gave conflicting reports on who the land belongs to.

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee, the Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education gave contradicting reports regarding the land which two Ruaraka schools are laying claim to.

Lands CS Farida Karoney told members of the Senator Moses Kajwang-led committee that the two schools risk being evicted after investigations disclosed that the institutions were built on a private land.

“I have no knowledge as to how Ruaraka High School and Drive-inn Primary got to acquire the parcel of land they sit on,” said Karoney to the dismay of the Senators.

She noted that allotment letter issued to the school 34 years ago was irregular and that the claims made by the two schools were insincere.

According to Karoney, Hueland and Affrison were the legal and rightful owners of the 96-acre piece of land.

During her presentation, Karoney brought to the fore that the government did not follow due process to acquire the piece of land accusing the National Lands Commission for the improper acquisition.

She added that there was no documentation of any government institution acquiring the land despite the recent Sh1.5 billion paid to the landowners.

“I can’t say whether the payments or acquisitions were irregular but due process was not followed by the government, we could have done better,” she said.

On his part, PS Belio Kipsang said the ministry had followed due process to pay the monies in a bid to acquire the schools’ title deeds, an assertion that Senators questioned.

“Through the National Lands Commission, the Ministry of Education initiated the Sh1.5 billion payment and the government did follow the laid down procedures,” said Kipsang.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi could however not understand why the ministry would go ahead and pay the monies against the ministry’s previous report on the said land that revealed that the landowner should not be paid as the land was a public land.

“As a committee we cannot allow to be taken round in circles about this matter. The Sh1.5 billion was paid despite the tabling of the report, which had ordered otherwise. It is unacceptable, “said Wamatangi.

In a previous parliamentary session, the management of the two schools had defended their claim of ownership to the land saying that they will not be easily evicted.