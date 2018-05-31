KPA MD Wairi sent home over incompetence

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 30 – Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi has been sent on a compulsory leave over failure to curb congestion at the port.

Over the last seven days the port of Mombasa has experienced a breakdown of systems on cargo evacuation which led to serious congestion at the facility.

KPA Board of Directors, sitting during its 345th Special Meeting held on Wednesday night, said it is regrettable that Mturi-Wairi failed to take action despite numerous attempts by the board to highlight the challenge.

Michael Maina, a director in KPA board who chaired the 345th Special Meeting, said they have now appointed Dr Daniel Manduku as the new MD in two months acting capacity.

“The board observed that the above situation can only be explained by lack of effective leadership at the top, a non-responsive work culture work, consistent failure to implement Board resolution and either absence of explicit performance targets or failure to implement them,” said Maina.

“Given that the MD is responsible for all these aspects of leadership and guidance on expected delivery of service, the Board has resolved to send her home on compulsory leave with immediate effect.”

Transport PS Prof. Paul Maringa said the new acting Managing Director, who is the Chief Executive Officer at National Construction Authority is expected to resolve the challenges at the port within two months awaiting further directions.

Over the last seven days we had over 22,000 containers at the yard. The MD could not explain this congestion. We have been camping at the port leaving at around 2:30am daily and by yesterday we were able to bring down the number to 12,000 containers at the yard,” said Maringa.

He said he has been at the port with two other Cabinet Secretaries; Adan Mohammed (Industrilisation) and Peter Munya (East African Affairs) to try and resolve the congestion.