Kobia, Lilian Omollo to face MPs over NYS billions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo are Friday expected to appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee over the Sh9 billion scandal at the National Youth Service.

Also set to face the MPs is NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, who stepped aside alongside the PS, to pave way for the ongoing police and EACC investigation into the loss of the money.

Over 40 individuals accused of involvement in the NYS scandal have been questioned by police since Monday, but no arrests have been made.

Pressure is already mounting for police to arrest and charge the key suspects in the scandal, following damning revelations on the illegal pay-outs.

Revelations of the NYS scam has left Kenyans baffled on the increasing level of looting in the institution with details exposing how well connected individuals squandered money – some supplying nothing to the NYS department, less than three years after the initial mega scandal.

While police say they are still taking statements from the key suspects, Kenyans on social media say beneficiaries should be in custody by now to face relevant charges.

In what has shocked many, some of the suppliers were paid hundreds of millions for inflating the cost of items, even purchasing a towel worth Sh200 at over Sh100,000.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has said it is just a matter of time before the suspects are arrested and charged.

Already, a section of lawmakers have called for the disbandment of the Thika Road based institution arguing that it no longer serves the needs of the public but some few individuals.

The spot light is now on President Uhuru Kenyatta who has on several occasions promised to crack the whip on graft that has threatened to taint his administration as he serves his final term in office.