KNEC assures Kenyans 2018 exams will be credible, warns of fake papers

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Kenya National Examinations Council has cautioned students and parents against been duped into purchasing fake papers for 2018 examinations.

The council says preparations for 2018 national examinations are firmly on track while assuring the country of its credibility.

In a statement, KNEC acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo says the council is aware of existence of scrupulous people distributing fake papers but has guaranteed that all loopholes have been sealed.

“The council advises parents, candidates and other stakeholders not to be duped into purchasing any materials purported to be genuine examination papers. Parents are advised not to fall prey to schemes used by unscrupulous people to fleece unsuspecting Kenyans,” the statement read.

She further said they have scaled up its multi-agency approach of examination administration in a bid to ensure no breach in the already laid down security measures.

This comes after reports that education cartels were wooing schools and parents, with assurances that they will be able to provide examination materials before the due date.

A total of 1.6 million students have registered for this year national examination, with 964,199 having been registered to sit for the Kenya certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and 631,750 registered for the Kenya certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has been hailed for leading a drastic crackdown of cartels that used to trade examination materials.

This included reducing the number of days+ the exams are marked.

The numbers of Students attaining an A grade has also drastically gone down, unlike before when they would flood across the country.

This was attributed to the massive examination malpractices, involving school teachers, crooked KNEC officials and security officers manning the papers.

A well of millions for the cartels, but that it has been dry for the past a few years when Matiangi was in the helm of the Education docket.

In 2017, only 142 students attained grade A in the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education.

In 2016, some 141 students attained grade A, in KCSE.

The statistics were equally depressing in only cadres as the rot in the education sector lay bare.