KMPDU alarmed at reduced workforce due to ongoing dons strike

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Kenya Medical Practitioners Doctors and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has asked the government to speed up resolving the ongoing dons strike noting that crucial operations in National Hospitals such as kidney transplant are currently paralyzed due to reduced work force.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) on Wednesday, KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga noted that county hospitals have been affected due to unavailability of student interns who account to 25 per cent of the workforce in the hospitals.

“There is very little going on… for instance Kenyatta National Hospital is only handling emergencies. The hospital benefits hugely from lecturers and registrars workforce which is currently unavailable. 85 per cent of work that goes on in the hospital is from the registrars and currently if you walk around the hospital, it is virtually empty,” he said.

According to Oluga, apart from reduced workforce effects, most of the hospitals were also missing out revenue due to stalled hospital operations and reduced service delivery.

“Kenyatta Hospital is currently losing almost Sh800 million of revenue per month. Moreover, those who are suffering are citizens because as much as we advise them to seek help in alternative hospitals you cannot replace the services offered in referral hospitals in the country,” Oluga said.

The dons who downed their tools on March 1 have vowed not to resume work until their demands over the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) are negotiated, signed, and a return-to-work formula crafted.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, UASU accused the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) of bullying striking dons despite the council’s failure to table a counter offer since declaration of the nationwide strike.

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital, KMPDU Chairman Samuel Oroko urged IPUCCF to submit a counter offer to UASU to enable commencement of negotiations with the two bodies.

Oroko further said the ongoing strike issues were well known to the government and therefore there is no need of awaiting the release of report from the taskforce commissioned by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed last month.