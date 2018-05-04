Kenyatta University students told to report back on Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Students at the Kenyatta University (KU) have been instructed to report back to class on Monday next week after their lecturers signed commitment letters to resume teaching.

In a statement, Deputy Vice Chancellor John Okumu said the universities academic activities will resume and be completed as planned.

“The university has made necessary arrangements to ensure continuation of lectures for the second semester 2017/2018,” he said.

The learning facility becomes the second institution to recall its students after lecturers from Technical University also ended their strike last week.

Lecturers in public universities across the country, are currently on strike and are demanding that the Government give them a counter offer for the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Students from different universities across the country took to the streets earlier this month to express their frustration after lecturers downed their tools on March 1.