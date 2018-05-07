Kenya’s first satellite ‘blasts off’ Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – On Friday, Kenya will be the first sub-Saharan African country to launch a nano-satellite into space.

The 10-by-10 by 10 cube satellite will have several benefits for Kenya which include weather forecasting, environmental and animal observation and will also be used in assisting the multimedia sector in the country.

The satellite is a collaborative effort between the University of Nairobi, Japanese Embassy (JAXA) and UNOOSA.

The satellite weighs about 1.2kgs and will be about 4,000kms from earth.

The satellite has been assembled at a cost of approximately Sh100 million and has an estimated lifespan of between 12 to 18 months.