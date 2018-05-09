Kenyans urged to be vigilant during Ramadhan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kenyans have been asked to remain vigilant ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, which kicks off next week after authorities received intelligence that the Al-Shabaab terror group plans to launch attacks in the country.

National Police Spokesman Charles Owino says the threat of terrorism remains real, explaining that already, many terror groups like Al-Shabaab, ISIS and Al-Qaeda have urged their members to heighten attacks ahead and during Ramadhan.

“Though the capability of Al-Shabaab has been greatly downgraded over time, we have credible intelligence suggesting that the militia group is planning to carry out further attacks in the country,” Owino said in a statement.

The Somalia based Al-Shabaab militia continues to launch pockets of attacks in the country, with the latest killing 4 quarry workers in Mandera County.

Owino cautions the public that though Al-Shabaab has been largely weakened, they still have a capacity to launch attacks and thus the need for intelligence sharing, to thwart their plans.

“The group has in the past planned to carry out attacks during Ramadhan especially along the Coastal region, the North Eastern Region and in major towns across the country,” he pointed out.

Security agencies have also been directed to remain vigilant more so along the porous border between Kenya and Somalia.

“We are therefore urging members of the public to remain on high alert and be extra vigilant especially in populated public places including hotels, churches, bus stages and schools,” he cautioned.