Kenyans take to the streets to protest over unbridled graft

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Hundreds of Kenyans on Thursday took to the streets of Nairobi to protest against rampant corruption in government agencies.

This follows two weeks of shocking revelations of how taxpayers’ money running to billions of shillings was pocketed by a few individuals.

Led by Wanjeru Nderu, a human rights defender, the protestors handed a detailed petition to the Office of President recommending measures to curb the menace.

“Heads must roll as we escalate political responsibility to the top,” Nderu said.

Among the recommendations include the resignation of all heads of ministries accused of theft, abuse of office and incompetence.

“It is no longer enough to arrest the Principal Secretaries, directors, managers and accountants,” reads the petition.

They also demanded the resignation of all officers who have been reshuffled after they were accused of overseeing theft of public resources.

Also in their list of demands is that the government should not only ensure those found culpable of stealing public resources are jailed, but also the money lost recovered and channeled to proper use.

“We want all the money back!” they asserted.

They also want any bank accused of facilitating stealing of graft more so in the Sh9 billion National Youth scam investigated and punitive action taken against them.

“We also demand that Central Bank of Kenya expeditiously freezes the accounts of the culprits involved,” Nderu said.

– #StopTheseThieves –

The march dubbed #StopTheseThieves started at Uhuru Park Freedom Corner, through Kenyatta Avenue, Kimathi Street, City Hall Avenue and Parliament Road and ended outside the Office of the President, which is located on Harambee Avenue.

“Corruption bleeding Kenya to death,” read a statement printed on the red T-shirts most of the protestors wore.

At the Dedan Kimathi monument, the protestors pulled a Julius Malema “challenge” and asked Kimathi “to give them a sign.”

“Baba, they are here; those stealing from your people, gives us a sign!”

Another was heard saying, “we’re here to tell Dedan Kimathi that all the money that has been stolen will be reclaimed just like he reclaimed our independence.”

Outside Parliament’s gates, the protestors staged a sit-in, but refused to be addressed by any politician.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali made an attempt but the protestors rejected the bid by the first timer legislator to address them.

They have challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip and ensure those engaging in the vice are punished.

On Thursday, about 30 NYS suspects were expected to surrender themselves at CID headquarters as directed by court.

Twenty-three others are in remand awaiting a ruling on whether they will be released on bail or not, on June 5.