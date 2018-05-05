Kenya renews bid to house E.A Court of Justice

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Attorney General Kihara Kariuki has reaffirmed Kenya’s bid to be the permanent seat of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Speaking when he hosted the President of the regional court, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja at his Chambers, Kariuki reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the integration process, for the mutual benefit of all citizens and the development of the East African Region.

Justice Ugirashebuja is in Kenya to seek support on amending some sections of the Treaty For the Establishment of the East African Community.

“Time has come for the Court to have a permanent home since all its operations are now fully operational. Nairobi as the regional hub is also ideal for the court, Justice Ugirashebuja stated.

The East African Court of Justice has been based in Arusha since 2001, on temporary basis.

The amendments include the issue of addressing the tenure of the EACJ judges, to avoid judges retiring at the same time.

Kenya has two judges who are currently serving the Court; Justices Aaron Ringera and Isaac Lenaola.

Judge Charles Nyachae will take office on July 1, 2018.

The amendments propose that all judges of the court serve on a permanent basis as a means of strengthening the institution.

Currently, only the President and Registrar are based at the court on a full-time basis with all other judges serving only on a needs basis.

The judges also serve within their different Partner State jurisdictions, a move that is expensive and not sustainable.

A meeting of the EAC Sectoral Council on Legal and Judicial Affairs comprising the Attorneys General and Ministers of Justice of the Partner States is scheduled to take place in June this year where the amendments will be deliberated.

Justice Ugirashebuja was accompanied by the Registrar of the Court Yufnalis Okubo.