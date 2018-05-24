KDF to hold graduation ceremony on Friday in Karen

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Defence Forces is set to hold a graduation ceremony on Friday at the National Defence College in Karen.

In a statement, Public Affairs Colonel David Obonyo says the graduants are senior military officers, senior civil servants and senior security officers drawn from Botswana, Burundi Egypt and Kenya.

He says other officers are from Malawi, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He states these are officers who have undergone the course for the last one year.