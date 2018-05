Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Chief Justice David Maraga has assured Kenyans they can count on the Judiciary in fight against corruption, in remarks at the National Prayer breakfast.

The CJ was categorical that national wealth must be preserved.

“Let us live together and uphold the rule of law. Mr President, we know you have declared war against graft, count on the Judiciary we are together on fighting corruption,” he said.