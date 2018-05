Shares

, TEHRAN, Iran, May 9 – Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Tehran would quit a key nuclear deal unless European signatories offered solid guarantees that trade relations would continue after the US withdrew.

Addressing Iran’s government in a televised speech, Khamenei said: “If you don’t succeed in obtaining a definitive guarantee — and I really doubt that you can — at that moment, we cannot continue like this.”