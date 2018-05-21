IPOA’s term set to end on Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The term of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) ends on Monday amid fears of delays in recruiting a new team.

The outgoing team led by chairman Macharia Njeru intends to hand over their office to the secretariat during an event to be witnessed by interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi.

It can investigate police on its own initiative or after receiving a complaint from the public, and it has the power to order any serving or retired officer to appear before it and to produce documents.

The delay in recruiting a new team could affect investigations of various cases they are handling.

The process of recruiting the members is usually tedious and may take up to three months.

From the time of its establishment on June 2012 until December 2017, the authority had received 9,248 complaints which have given rise to 60 cases before court and four cases and petitions finalised.

One of the prominent investigations undertaken by IPOA that resulted into a conviction was against ex-Githurai police officer Titus Musila, alias Katitu, who was recently found guilty by the High Court of intentionally killing Kenneth Mwangi six years ago.

The authority has also however been beset by internal and external challenges that have hindered them from fully executing their mandate.

The Authority also suffers from lack of countrywide reach as it currently has presence only in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Garissa regions meaning there is lack of awareness among the public.