IPOA wants staff pay rise over risky jobs

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26- Independent Policing Oversight Authority has called for a review of staff salary structure due to the risks associated with their work.

IPOA’s inaugural board end of term report indicates that they have made several submissions to the Salary and Remuneration Commission, in a bid to attract and retain qualified and experienced staff.

But according to the report, the efforts by the board, whose time lapsed this month, have borne no fruits to date.

The report calls on the incoming board to ensure that the Authority is considered for an enhanced salary package, including risk allowance for the staff.

“To ensure that this process is completed, the Management and the incoming Board should spare no efforts to ensure that the work started on the review of the JDs is completed and the Authority considered for an enhanced salary package, including risk allowance for the staff,” reads the report, compiled by the Macharia Njeru board.

“This should be one of the priority agenda items for the new Board.”

In the six years, the authority received Sh3 billion from the national coffers, some Sh34 million being used to pay its eight commissioners.

Of the 9,000 cases lodged with the authority, only four have been successfully convicted.

Cases of extra-judicial killings and police harassment remain rampant across all parts of the country, with many victims retiring to fate.

But IPOA says under the circumstances they were exposed to and being an inaugural board, they have done much.

According to Njeru, during the six years, they have managed to “set up the organisational structure, create policies and working processes, recruit and train competent staff, set up effective headquarters in Nairobi and Regional offices in Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega and Lodwar.”

During the tenure, he said the institution concluded 752 investigations, inspected 885 police premises and monitored 151 police operations, and submitted 164 recommendations.

Njeru said some 103 files have been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“About 64 cases are in various stages of hearings in court,” he said.