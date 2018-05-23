IPOA probes killing by policemen at City Park

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into the Sunday incident at City Park, where a woman was shot dead and a 26-year-old man left with serious gunshot wounds.

The authority has already dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to investigate the incident that is shrouded by mystery.

The view of the probe is to establish the circumstances of the police shooting and if anyone is found culpable, IPOA has vowed to ensure they are brought to book.

Five police officers who were involved during the incident have since recorded statements with detectives and freed on police bond.