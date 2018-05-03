Immunization rate plummeted to 63% in 2017, lowest in five years – report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) declined from 69 per cent in 2016 to 63 per cent last year, the lowest in five years according to the latest economic survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The huge decline in 2017 was attributed to strikes by doctors and nurses in public health facilities which led to a reduced number of patients visiting public hospitals.

FIC over the past five years was highest in 2013 when the Ministry of Health’s Family Division posted a return of 76 per cent.

The numbers fell to 74 and 73 per cent in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

In his State of the Nation Address Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta had indicated that immunization had dropped from 90 per cent to 70 per cent, a claim inconsistent with statistics published by KNBS.

“Despite the improvements we have recorded, there is no doubt we still have a way to go. We need to, in particular, take steps to improve immunization which has dropped from 90 to 70 per cent,” he said during the address delivered at a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate.

According to KNBS, the counties of Kiambu, Turkana, Nakuru, Nairobi, Embu, and Kirinyaga attained the highest FIC rates for under one-year-old babies scoring 103, 88, 85, 84, 81, and 80 per cent.

Counties of Laikipia (79) Makueni (76.9), Machakos (76.7), Nyeri (75), Mombasa (74) and Lamu (70) also surpassed the national average of 63 per cent.

Laikipia and Turkana counties recorded the greatest increase in FIC compared to 2016, at 23 and 17 per cent respectively.

Others are Kakamega (69), Kisumu (68), Muranga (67.4), Nyamira (66.8), Nyandarua (65.5), Kitui (65.2), Siaya (64), Migori (64), and Taita Taveta (63).

Counties of Bomet (60), Bungoma (59.6), Kwale (58.8), Nandi (58.5), Homa Bay (58.1), Meru (58.2), Tharaka Nithi (57), Marsabit (56.3), Busia (55.6), Baringo (55.4), Garissa (55.2), Kilifi (55.1), Elgeyo Marakwet (54.8), Vihiga (53), Kericho (52) and Kisii (51) recorded a performance below the national average.

Worst FIC rates were recorded in the counties of Mandera (25 per cent), Trans Nzoia (44 per cent), Isiolo (46.3) Narok (46.5 per cent), Samburu (47 per cent), Tana River (48 per cent), and Wajir (49 per cent).

Narok and Nyamira counties recorded the highest decline in FIC at 24 and 22 per cent.

During his address to the nation on Monday, President Kenyatta said the national government was engaging county governments to ensure immunization programmes are successful.

“The county governments are keen and willing to work with the national government towards putting together a programme to up our immunization to where we were, if not better,” he said.

Immunization is seen as critical in fighting diseases such as Malaria, the second largest leading cause of death claiming 17,553 lives in 2017 according to KNBS.

Pneumonia according to the statistics released late last month was the leading cause of death with fatalities numbering 21,584.

Cancer was third having claimed 16,953 lives.

Healthcare is one of the four pillars identified by President Kenyatta in his 2017-2022 development blueprint, the others being manufacturing, affordable housing and food security.

Towards the realization of universal healthcare, the government is in the process of piloting Universal Healthcare in four counties of Kisumu, Isiolo, Nyeri, and Machakos.

During this phase, 10,000 households in the remaining 43 counties will be included in the pilot as well.