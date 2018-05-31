I’m looking forward to Uhuru’s visits to Mombasa, says Joho

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 31 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho now says he is looking forward to President Uhuru Kenyatta's visits to the region.

Joho, a bitter critic of the Jubilee administration and who has publicly clashed with President Kenyatta during previous tours in the region, said in the spirit of the handshake with Raila Odinga, President Kenyatta is now welcomed to the region.

“Initially, we were sceptical of President Uhuru’s visits to Mombasa. But now we are looking forward to his visits,” he said.

He spoke in his office on Thursday after a courtesy call by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator.

Joho described his meeting with Moi as the continuation of the building bridges initiative.

The two leaders said they will be touring the country together.

“The ethnic division is real in this country. Therefore, we will be talking matters inclusion, matters corruption and matters empowerment of our young people during our tours,” said Joho.

Moi said it is time leaders walked the talk and focused on the people to change their lives for the better.

“We can only do that if we work together. You will see us walking together at the Coast, in Rift Valley and all over the country,” he said.

The Moi-Joho meeting sparked speculation of a possible political partnership.

Their meeting came barely two weeks after Deputy President William Ruto visited the region where he met with the Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Ruto is said to be wooing Kingi to his side, possibly setting off a silent rift between Kingi and Joho.