Human rights bodies differ on proposed merger

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Three human rights commissions have differed on a renewed push to merge them into one institution known as the Kenya National Human Rights and Equality Commission (KNHREC).

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on Tuesday, the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) and National Gender Equality Commission (NGEC) vehemently opposed the idea whereas the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) supported the merger.

Vincent Chahale from the Justice Commission, who widely presented the opposing arguments before the Samson Cherargei-led committee, argued that the idea would impede the functionality of other commissions.

“Each of the commissions operate independently with totally different roles to execute and it would be unfair to merge the commissions to one institution,” said Chahale.

NGEC commissioner Florence Wachira said that a merger would weaken the watchdog function of the commission on gender equality and affirmative Action as well as water down gains made by the gender commission.

“Our roles are clearly defined and a merger would pose a great danger when it comes to delivering services to Kenyans,” said Wachira.

Wachira told Senators that such mergers have been tried elsewhere such as South Africa Zimbabwe, United Kingdom and Brazil without success especially because issues of gender equality tend to be watered down.

Jedidah Wakonyo, Commissioner of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights however said the merger would yield many benefits key among them creating a one strong institution that would provide quality services to Kenyans.

“A merger would play a significant role in combating inequality and discrimination as well as ensure the protection, promotion and fulfilment of human rights in Kenya,” she said.

Wakonyo further revealed that another significant advantage would be that the number of commissioners would be reduced from current 13 to five Commissioners including the chairperson being on a full-time basis as this will enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

In the face of the conflicting opinions on the merger, Cherargei assured the committee would retreat and deliberate on the matter and present recommendations.