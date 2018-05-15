High Court revises terms of Deya’s release on bond upward

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The High Court has revised upward the terms of controversial televangelist Gilbert Deya release from remand.

Judge Luka Kimaru has freed the preacher on a cash bail of Sh 10million.

The judge has given Deya stringent terms to ensure that he attends trial and does not malign the court following remarks he made in England before his deportation.

The terms of the High Court come days after the DPP appealed against his release on a cash bail of 1million by the trial court.

The prosecution protested the move on grounds that it took the State 12 years to have the man of the cloth return to face charges of child theft.

His release follows failure by the prosecution to conclude his trial within a period of three months.

The clergyman has since denied five counts of stealing five children between 1999 and 2004.