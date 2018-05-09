Health Ministry begins screening for Ebola at border points

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has announced the commencement of routine screening of travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Busia and Malaba border points in response to an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kariuki says the government has also installed thermal guns at these checkpoints to detect elevated temperatures.

So far, Seventeen people in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo have died from the disease in what is the ninth known outbreak of Ebola in the country.