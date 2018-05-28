Haji directs more agencies to be included in NCPB graft probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that more agencies be included in the probe over irregularities in the purchase of maize at National Cereals And Produce Board (NCPB).

DPP Noordin Haji told the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to include officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Assets Recovery Agency as the probe continues.

The team has also been ordered to provided the current status of the ongoing investigations.

Just days after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri kicked off a grand house cleaning at NCPB, an internal ministry report smoked out 18 unscrupulous traders suspected to have links with powerful people.

NCPB Managing Director Newton Terer also resigned, as Kiunjuri cracked the whip.

Five top managers were suspended and 59 other officials put under investigation in the purge.