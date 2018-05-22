Grilling of top NYS bosses over Sh9bn fraud claims continues on Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The questioning of top managers and suppliers at the National Youth Service (NYS) over the Sh9 billion fraud claims is expected to continue at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Tuesday.

About 20 individuals suspected to have either planned or aided in the embezzlement were Monday quizzed on the matter.

They’re expected to explain their role in the scandal that has threatened to cripple the running of the state department.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti warned that there will be no sacred cows in the ongoing probe that has already led to the suspension of Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee is expected to grill the Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and her Principal Secretary over the mega scandal on Friday.

This is the second time NYS has shot into the limelight over runaway theft, after the previous one cost the then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru who is now the Kirinyaga Governor and former Devolution Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti among a host of other top officials their jobs.

Hair dresser identified as Josephine Kabura was later unmasked as one of the architects of the scandal.