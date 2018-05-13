Govt allocates Sh3bn to research, innovation in 2018/19 budget

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Ministry of Education has set aside Sh3 billion in the next financial year in support of science innovation, research and technology in technical institutions as well as in secondary schools.

Speaking during the closure of the seventh National Science week on Friday, Education Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to science innovation and noted that the exhibitions by the technical institutions presented crucial ideas that if implemented could contribute hugely in the realisation of the nation’s Big Four agenda.

“The government will continue to support science research, we also want to challenge the participants in these exhibitions to proceed further and present policies which if implemented can be of great use,” he said.

The week long science week started on May 7, and had 20 Technical Vocational Educational and Training institutions (TVET) and 18 secondary schools participating.

In line with this year science theme ‘harnessing research, science, technology and innovation contribution towards achievement of the Big Four action’ the PS noted that the innovations not only provided information to Kenya as a country but also offered a platform for interested stakeholders to invest on productive projects from the innovations.

“During the official opening, the Cabinet Secretary Education awarded 24 research and innovation Newton – Utafiti fund awardees. The UK further acknowledged research, science and technology as the cornerstone for a country’s development and our country in particular,” the PS said.

During this year’s science week, Meru National Polytechnic emerged victorious in the robotics category with Jeremiah Nyaga Polytechnic and Thika Technical Training Institute occupying the second and third positions respectively.

In the Secondary Schools Science and Engineering fair, Kiriko Secondary School’s presentation on mathematical Sciences was voted the best in this category.