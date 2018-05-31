Governor Mutua urges lifestyle audit of all senior government officials

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 31 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called for a lifestyle audit of all leaders in the wake of the financial scandals that have rocked the country.

Mutua said the audit should start from Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators and all senior civil servants.

“Those who will fail to explain how they acquired their fabulous wealth should have the property confiscated and returned to the people of Kenya who are the rightful owners,” Mutual said.

He was speaking in Machakos Town outside a popular eatery after having lunch with locals and discussing current affairs with them.

He added that it was absurd that there were Kenyans who owned planes and thousands of acres of land not to mention other assets worth billions while they earned modest salaries from their full time jobs.

He hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for relentlessly fighting corruption but said a lot remained to be done to slay the dragon which has impoverished the public for over three decades.

“Those stealing are near you and are maligning your name through their actions. Deal with them ruthlessly and show Kenyans there are no sacred cows in your administration,” Mutua told President Kenyatta.

He added that those arrested over the Sh9 billion National Youth Service scandal were the small fish and anti corruption agencies should go for the masterminds who are the big fish.

He added that the country comprised 100 billionaires and 40 million paupers and there was no way an economic take off could be achieved with the ongoing trend.

Mutua said it was a modest estimate to assume more than one trillion shillings had been lost through corruption in the past three decades and it was now time to deal with the menace once and for all.